The Boy with the Topknot

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 3rd October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new The Boy with the Topknot poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 3rd October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Lynsey Miller

Written by:

Mick Ford and Sathnam Sanghera

Produced by:

Nisha Parti

Starring:

Anupam Kher, Joanna Vanderham, Sacha Dhawan, Joanna David, Shaheen Khan and Kriss Dosanjh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Born to Punjabi parents in the West Midlands, Sathnam returns home to reveal that he's going to defy expectations of an arranged marriage, and instead learns a painful family secret. Based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of journalist Sathnam Sanghera, this is a touching, humorous and emotional story of a second-generation Indian growing up in Britain and how he juggles his family, love life and career.

The Boy with the Topknot Cast

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Judwaa 2The Boy with the Topknot

Joanna Vanderham

Joanna Vanderham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boy with the Topknot

Sacha Dhawan

Sacha Dhawan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boy with the Topknot

Joanna David

Joanna David headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boy with the Topknot

Shaheen Khan

Shaheen Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boy with the Topknot

Kriss Dosanjh

Kriss Dosanjh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boy with the Topknot

