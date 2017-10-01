Born to Punjabi parents in the West Midlands, Sathnam returns home to reveal that he's going to defy expectations of an arranged marriage, and instead learns a painful family secret. Based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of journalist Sathnam Sanghera, this is a touching, humorous and emotional story of a second-generation Indian growing up in Britain and how he juggles his family, love life and career.
7 March 1955
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Judwaa 2The Boy with the Topknot
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Boy with the Topknot
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Boy with the Topknot
17 January 1947
Unknown
Unknown
The Boy with the Topknot
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Boy with the Topknot
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Boy with the Topknot