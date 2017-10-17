* × Change Settings

Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You! Gekijouban Poketto monsutâ: Kimi ni kimeta!

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You! poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 295 cinemas on Sunday 5th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 12th November 2017.

Directed by:

Kunihiko Yuyama

Written by:

Satoshi Tajiri and Shôji Yonemura

Starring:

Unshô Ishizuka, Rica Matsumoto, Sarah Natochenny, Megumi Hayashibara, Shin'ichirô Miki and Inuko Inuyama

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ash Ketchum, a kid form pallet town embarks on a journey across the Kanto region to become a Pokemon master with his partner Pikachu who at first hated ash but the bond of Pikachu and ash builds as they travel to beat gyms and enter the Kanto league.

Reviews

Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You! Cast

Unshô Ishizuka

Unshô Ishizuka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Rica Matsumoto

Rica Matsumoto headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Sarah Natochenny

Sarah Natochenny headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Megumi Hayashibara

Megumi Hayashibara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Shin'ichirô Miki

Shin'ichirô Miki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Inuko Inuyama

Inuko Inuyama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017