Ash Ketchum, a kid form pallet town embarks on a journey across the Kanto region to become a Pokemon master with his partner Pikachu who at first hated ash but the bond of Pikachu and ash builds as they travel to beat gyms and enter the Kanto league.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You!
30 November 1968
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Perfect BluePokemon the Movie : I Choose You!
20 September 1987
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You!
Unknown
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You!The Dragon Dentist
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You!
Unknown
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
Pokemon the Movie : I Choose You!