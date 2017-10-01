* × Change Settings

Hi-Lo Joe

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
new Hi-Lo Joe poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

James Kermack

Written by:

James Kermack

Produced by:

William Hunter Howell, Julien Loeffler, Mark Nutkins, Fabrice Smadja and Keerthi Suresh

Starring:

Gethin Anthony, Tom Bateman, Katie Sheridan, Michael Chapman, Joe Dixon and Henry Douthwaite

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Joe Ridley is the life and soul of the party, every party. Loved by all and in seemingly in love with life he leads a rock and roll lifestyle. But underneath it all, beneath his skin and buried in his mind is a dark, destructive depression fogging his very existence. When he meets Elly, they fall in love and all seems well on the surface. But as his fears begin to bubble to the surface their relationship begins to suffer and with it is his mental health.

Reviews

Hi-Lo Joe Cast

Gethin Anthony

Gethin Anthony headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Lo Joe

Tom Bateman

Tom Bateman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Lo Joe

Katie Sheridan

Katie Sheridan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Lo Joe

Michael Chapman

Michael Chapman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Lo Joe

Joe Dixon

Joe Dixon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Lo Joe

Henry Douthwaite

Henry Douthwaite headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hi-Lo Joe

Recommendations

