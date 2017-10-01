Movie Synopsis:

Joe Ridley is the life and soul of the party, every party. Loved by all and in seemingly in love with life he leads a rock and roll lifestyle. But underneath it all, beneath his skin and buried in his mind is a dark, destructive depression fogging his very existence. When he meets Elly, they fall in love and all seems well on the surface. But as his fears begin to bubble to the surface their relationship begins to suffer and with it is his mental health.