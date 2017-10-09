Movie Synopsis:

Only two kinds of people step off a cliff. Those that want to die and those that want to live. JC is a BA.S.E. jumper, a global playboy who lives his life quite literally on the edge, pursuing man's greatest dream - to fly. When a jump goes wrong, that dream is violently shattered. Faced with the death of his best friend, JC must confront a haunting secret from his past. Drawn towards his friend's grieving lover, ASH, he pushes himself harder than ever before - flying lower, closer, faster and recording every moment. JC's dark descent threatens not only his life but the lives of all those around him. 'BASE' follows a man over the edge and watches him fall. This is his legacy.