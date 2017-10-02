* × Change Settings

The Summit La Cordillera

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 4th October 2017
new The Summit poster
Directed by:

Santiago Mitre

Written by:

Mariano Llinás and Santiago Mitre

Produced by:

Fernando Bovaira, Fernando Brom, Eduardo Castro, Leticia Cristi, Simón de Santiago, Didar Domehri, Axel Kuschevatzky, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Matías Mosteirín, Olivier Père and Hugo Sigman

Starring:

Walter Andrade, Ricardo Darín, Dolores Fonzi, José María Marcos, Fernando Contigiani García and Erica Rivas

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The president of Argentina, Hernán Blanco, is facing a very important decision. He is participating in a meeting between different state leaders, which takes place in La Cordillera. From there, in the middle of the Summit of Latin American presidents, he will have to be able to solve a very complicated personal matter that can affect both his private and public life.

Reviews

The Summit Cast

Last update was at 07:11 2nd October 2017