* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Azmaish: A Journey Through the Subcontinent

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th October 2017
new Azmaish: A Journey Through the Subcontinent poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Sabiha Sumar

Starring:

Kalki Koechlin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A transnational journey through India and Pakistan, uncovering the common humanity beyond the divisive political rhetoric.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Azmaish: A Journey Through the Subcontinent.

Azmaish: A Journey Through the Subcontinent Cast

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin headshot

Date of Birth:

10 January 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Azmaish: A Journey Through the Subcontinent

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:11 2nd October 2017