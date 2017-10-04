* × Change Settings

Solitaire

Dublin Arabic Film Festival Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017
Directed by:

Sophie Boutros

Written by:

Sophie Boutros and Nadia Eliewat

Produced by:

Nadia Eliewat

Starring:

Julia Kassar, Ali El Khalil, Bassam Kousa, Nadine Khoury, Betty Taoutal and Jaber Jokhadar

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Therese, the mayor's wife in a Lebanese village, joyfully prepares for an overnight visit of her daughter's suitor and his parents. She excitedly shares the happy news of the engagement with pictures of her beloved brother who was killed by a Syrian bomb 20 years ago and is still bizarrely present in every corner of her house. Only when the long-awaited guests are at her doorstep, she discovers they are Syrian; this engagement will only happen over Therese's dead body! Written by Nadia Eliewat & Sophie Boutros.

Solitaire Cast

