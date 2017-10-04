* × Change Settings

The Song of Scorpions

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017
new The Song of Scorpions poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Anup Singh

Written by:

Juhi Chaturvedi and Anup Singh

Produced by:

Thierry Lenouvel, Michel Merkt, Shahaf Peled and Saskia Vischer

Starring:

Golshifteh Farahani, Irrfan Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora, Sara Arjun and Shefali Bhushan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nooran, carefree and defiantly independent, is a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing from her grandmother, a revered scorpion-singer. When Aadam, a camel trader in the Rajasthan desert, hears her sing, he falls desperately in love. But even before they can get to know each other better, Nooran is poisoned by a brutal treachery that sets her on a perilous journey to avenge herself and find her song.

Reviews

The Song of Scorpions Cast

Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 January 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Shashank Arora

Shashank Arora headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Shefali Bhushan

Shefali Bhushan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:05 4th October 2017