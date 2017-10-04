* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tripoli Cancelled

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017
new Tripoli Cancelled poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Tripoli Cancelled is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Naeem Mohaiemen

Written by:

Naeem Mohaiemen

Produced by:

Naeem Mohaiemen

Starring:

Vassilis Koukalani

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Inspired by the director's father's experience of being trapped in Greece's Ellinikon Airport without a passport for nine days in 1977, the film follows a week in the life of a man who has been living in an airport for a decade, keeping himself sane through a daily routine of letters to his wife, fantasies of flying an aging jumbo jet, and reading a precious copy of the children's book 'Watership Down' - filmed in the same Ellinikon airport, abandoned since 2001 and recently a site for Syrian refugees.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tripoli Cancelled.

Tripoli Cancelled Cast

Vassilis Koukalani

Vassilis Koukalani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tripoli Cancelled

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:05 4th October 2017