American Pets

Nottingham International Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th October 2017
new American Pets poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Robert Logevall

Written by:

Abram Makowka

Produced by:

James Graves and Robert Logevall

Starring:

Rhys Wakefield, Fabianne Therese, Nathan Keyes, Lesley Ann Warren, Danielle Campbell and Sarah Clarke

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

High in the hills, among the last remnants of Hollywood's golden age, Tod, 24, and his sister Lani, 22, live a breezy and charmed life in the sprawling mansion of their grandmother Judy, a former movie star now relegated to hosting a dying home shopping show. Tod's carefree and narcissistic existence takes a dark turn when he accidentally (perhaps) shoots Judy, killing her instantly. Desperate to maintain his decadent lifestyle, Tod hatches a diabolical plan to cover-up his Grandma's death, keep her show rolling, and keep the money flowing. After seducing Barb, Judy's producer, Tod convinces her to allow Lani to host the show in Judy's "absence." The ploy works, and the ratings go up. Tod kicks his cover-up into high gear - he turns his attention to Jacob (25), the mansion's handyman, who also happens to be his sister's boy toy. Jacob is the one person that can help Tod put the finishing touches on his evil opus. Surviving a long string of close shaves, Tod manages to outwit everyone.

Reviews

American Pets Cast

Rhys Wakefield

Rhys Wakefield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Fabianne Therese

Fabianne Therese headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Nathan Keyes

Nathan Keyes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Lesley Ann Warren

Lesley Ann Warren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Danielle Campbell

Danielle Campbell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Sarah Clarke

Sarah Clarke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

