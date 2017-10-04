* × Change Settings

10 Days in Sun City

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new 10 Days in Sun City poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Adze Ugah

Starring:

Ayo Makun, Adesua Etomi and Richard Mofe-Damijo

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following '30 Days in Atlanta' and 'A Trip to Jamaica', the third instalment sees Akpos on another 'adventure', this time to South Africa, with his friend Bianca.

Bianca is a campus beauty queen. Akpos has sacrificed his livelihood to make her successful. After successfully winning a national beauty pageant, Bianca, ever loyal to Akpos, is now an international celebrity rolling with society's 'high and mighty'.

Otunba, who is also invested in Bianca, follows Akpos and Bianca to Sun city but will Akpos give up his love, with all the sweat he has invested, or will Otunba win this time with the use of his wit and charm?

10 Days in Sun City Cast

Ayo Makun

Ayo Makun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

10 Days in Sun City

Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

10 Days in Sun City

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard Mofe-Damijo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

10 Days in Sun City

