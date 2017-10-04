10 Days in Sun City

Movie Synopsis:

Following '30 Days in Atlanta' and 'A Trip to Jamaica', the third instalment sees Akpos on another 'adventure', this time to South Africa, with his friend Bianca.



Bianca is a campus beauty queen. Akpos has sacrificed his livelihood to make her successful. After successfully winning a national beauty pageant, Bianca, ever loyal to Akpos, is now an international celebrity rolling with society's 'high and mighty'.



Otunba, who is also invested in Bianca, follows Akpos and Bianca to Sun city but will Akpos give up his love, with all the sweat he has invested, or will Otunba win this time with the use of his wit and charm?