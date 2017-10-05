Movie Synopsis:

Ruth Mader's fascinating, restrained dystopian drama envisages a society where everyone is happy and fulfilled - just as long as they follow the rules. In the near-future, a state of perfect capitalism is sustained by a social class of high achievers. They live cheerfully, their lives the exemplar of exacting efficiency.



When one of them questions his situation, he comes to the attention of Life Guidance, an agency dedicated to the optimisation of humankind. So begins his painful realisation of the dark and perfidious system that supports his kind. But by rebelling against Life Guidance's advice, he risks everything.