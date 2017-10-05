* × Change Settings

Life Guidance

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th October 2017
Directed by:

Ruth Mader

Written by:

Martin Leidenfrost and Ruth Mader

Produced by:

Gabriele Kranzelbinder

Starring:

Kristina Bangert, Rainer Egger, Arno Frisch, Nicolas Jarosch, Fritz Karl and Peter Knaack

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ruth Mader's fascinating, restrained dystopian drama envisages a society where everyone is happy and fulfilled - just as long as they follow the rules. In the near-future, a state of perfect capitalism is sustained by a social class of high achievers. They live cheerfully, their lives the exemplar of exacting efficiency.

When one of them questions his situation, he comes to the attention of Life Guidance, an agency dedicated to the optimisation of humankind. So begins his painful realisation of the dark and perfidious system that supports his kind. But by rebelling against Life Guidance's advice, he risks everything.

Kristina Bangert

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Rainer Egger

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Arno Frisch

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Nicolas Jarosch

Fritz Karl

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Peter Knaack

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

