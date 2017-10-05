* × Change Settings

Racer and the Jailbird Le Fidèle

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th October 2017
Directed by:

Michaël R. Roskam

Written by:

Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré and Michaël R. Roskam

Produced by:

Peter Bouckaert, Pierre-Ange Le Pogam, Maarten Swart and Bart Van Langendonck

Starring:

Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Kerem Can, Sam Louwyck, Jean-Benoît Ugeux and Thomas Coumans

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Gino meets racing driver Bénédicte, it's love at first sight. Passionate. Unconditional. Fiery. But Gino hides has a secret. The kind of secret that can endanger your life and the lives of those ones around you. Gino and Bénédicte will have to fight against fate, reason and their own weaknesses to save their love.

Reviews

Racer and the Jailbird Cast

Matthias Schoenaerts

Matthias Schoenaerts headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red SparrowRacer and the Jailbird

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Adèle Exarchopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racer and the Jailbird

Kerem Can

Kerem Can headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racer and the Jailbird

Sam Louwyck

Sam Louwyck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racer and the Jailbird

Jean-Benoît Ugeux

Jean-Benoît Ugeux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racer and the Jailbird

Thomas Coumans

Thomas Coumans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racer and the Jailbird

