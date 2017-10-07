* × Change Settings

So Help Me God Ni juge, ni soumise

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 8th October 2017
Directed by:

Yves Hinant and Jean Libon

Written by:

Yves Hinant and Jean Libon

Produced by:

Bertrand Faivre, Patrick Quinet and Stephane Quinet

Starring:

Anne Gruwez

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

So Help Me God Cast

Anne Gruwez

