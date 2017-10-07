* × Change Settings

The Dead Nation

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 9th October 2017
Directed by:

Radu Jude

Written by:

Emil Dorian and Radu Jude

Produced by:

Ada Solomon

Starring:

Radu Jude

Genres:

Documentary, History, War

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Dead Nation is a documentary-essay, which shows a stunning collection of photographs from a Romanian small town in the 1930's and 1940's. The soundtrack, composed mostly from excerpts taken from the diary of a Jewish doctor from the same era, shows us what the photographs do not: the rising of the anti-Semitism and eventually a harrowing depiction of the Romanian Holocaust, a topic which is not very talked about in the contemporary Romanian society.

The Dead Nation Cast

Radu Jude

Date of Birth:

28 March 1977

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dead Nation

