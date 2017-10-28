* × Change Settings

Remember Baghdad

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Remember Baghdad poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 27th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 29th November 2017.

Directed by:

Fiona Murphy

Written by:

Kitty Kaletsky and Fiona Murphy

Produced by:

Mark Anderson and Edward Dallal

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Remember Baghdad is the untold story of Iraq, an unmissable insight into how the country developed through the eyes of the Jews, Iraq's first wave of refugees. From picnics on the Tigris and royal balls, to hangings, imprisonment and escape, moving individual stories take us from past to present unfolding onto the wider story of the Middle East. The consequences of the little-known Nazi influence, the self-serving monarchy imposed by the British, and of Israel are played out in their lives. After 2,600 years living peacefully in the area, in one generation the community vanishes. With vivid testimony, home movies and news archive, as well as footage from Iraq today, we follow the lives of four families trying to make sense of turbulent times, and one man goes back to buy a house in Iraq. His dream is to plant a seed of hope. Remember Baghdad is history made personal, revealing the little-known but fascinating back story of how the disintegration began in a country that has exploded.

Last update was at 19:52 28th October 2017