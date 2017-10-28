Movie Synopsis:

Remember Baghdad is the untold story of Iraq, an unmissable insight into how the country developed through the eyes of the Jews, Iraq's first wave of refugees. From picnics on the Tigris and royal balls, to hangings, imprisonment and escape, moving individual stories take us from past to present unfolding onto the wider story of the Middle East. The consequences of the little-known Nazi influence, the self-serving monarchy imposed by the British, and of Israel are played out in their lives. After 2,600 years living peacefully in the area, in one generation the community vanishes. With vivid testimony, home movies and news archive, as well as footage from Iraq today, we follow the lives of four families trying to make sense of turbulent times, and one man goes back to buy a house in Iraq. His dream is to plant a seed of hope. Remember Baghdad is history made personal, revealing the little-known but fascinating back story of how the disintegration began in a country that has exploded.