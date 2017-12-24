* × Change Settings

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Directed by:

Lili Fini Zanuck

Written by:

Stephen 'Scooter' Weintraub and Larry Yelen

Produced by:

John Battsek, Stephen 'Scooter' Weintraub and Larry Yelen

Starring:

Eric Clapton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the life and work of guitarist Eric Clapton told by those who have known him best, including BB King, Jimi Hendrix, and George Harrison.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars Cast

Eric Clapton

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

