Erase and Forget

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 10th October 2017
Directed by:

Andrea Luka Zimmerman

Written by:

Taina Galis and Andrea Luka Zimmerman

Produced by:

Ameenah Ayub Allen and Andrea Luka Zimmerman

Starring:

Bo Gritz, Ted Kotcheff, Gagik, Tudor Gates, Jo McNeal and Jack Mercer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

'Bo' Gritz is one of America's highest decorated Vietnam veterans and the media turned him into the real life inspiration behind Rambo. He also killed 400 people, turned against Washington and moved to the Nevada desert where he now sleeps with many weapons. Filmed over ten years using impressive visual material, Zimmerman's portrait of Bo embodies contemporary American society in all its dizzying complexity and contradictions.

