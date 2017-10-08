Erase and Forget

'Bo' Gritz is one of America's highest decorated Vietnam veterans and the media turned him into the real life inspiration behind Rambo. He also killed 400 people, turned against Washington and moved to the Nevada desert where he now sleeps with many weapons. Filmed over ten years using impressive visual material, Zimmerman's portrait of Bo embodies contemporary American society in all its dizzying complexity and contradictions.
