Avicii: True Stories

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Avicii: True Stories poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Thursday 26th October 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Levan Tsikurishvili

Written by:

Levan Tsikurishvili

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On March 28, 2016, the Swedish star Avicii suddenly announced that he will quit touring. He is at the top of his career, with fans all over the world. Now for the first time, in the documentary Avicii - True Stories, Tim Bergling shares his journey for the first time: how he went from his bedroom studio to playing in huge arenas around the world. Since 2013, director Levan Tsikurishvili has followed him on shows, behind the scenes, and in his everyday life. It's a personal story about how a world star is born, but also about the downsides and challenges.

Reviews

Recommendations

