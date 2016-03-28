Movie Synopsis:

On March 28, 2016, the Swedish star Avicii suddenly announced that he will quit touring. He is at the top of his career, with fans all over the world. Now for the first time, in the documentary Avicii - True Stories, Tim Bergling shares his journey for the first time: how he went from his bedroom studio to playing in huge arenas around the world. Since 2013, director Levan Tsikurishvili has followed him on shows, behind the scenes, and in his everyday life. It's a personal story about how a world star is born, but also about the downsides and challenges.