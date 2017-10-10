* × Change Settings

Devil's Freedom La Libertad del Diablo

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 12th October 2017
new Devil's Freedom poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At BFI London Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Everardo González

Written by:

Diego Enrique Osorno

Produced by:

Roberto Garza and Inna Payán

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about the violence on Mexico tell from the word of those who have suffer the pain and those who make the pain.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Devil's Freedom.

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:13 10th October 2017