Princess Cyd

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 12th October 2017
Directed by:

Stephen Cone

Written by:

Stephen Cone

Produced by:

Ed Batchelor, Roderick Branch, Aaron Brost, Rick Cohn, Stephen Cone, Kelly Doss, Madison Ginsberg, Grace Hahn, Bryan Hart, Michael Heath, Mona Heath, Jan Lipov, Zbigniew Wiktor Malecki, Brian Sanderson, Brian Satherlie and Dave Shapiro

Starring:

Rebecca Spence, Jessie Pinnick, Malic White, James Vincent Meredith, Tyler Ross and Matthew Quattrocki

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eager to escape life with her depressive single father, 16-year-old athlete Cyd Loughlin visits her novelist aunt in Chicago over the summer. While there, she falls for a girl in the neighborhood, even as she and her aunt gently challenge each other in the realms of sex and spirit.

