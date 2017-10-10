* × Change Settings

A Skin So Soft

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 14th October 2017
Directed by:

Denis Côté

Written by:

Denis Côté

Produced by:

Joëlle Bertossa, Denis Côté, Jeanne-Marie Poulain and Dounia Sichov

Starring:

Jean-François Bouchard, Cédric Doyon, Benoit Lapierre, Maxim Lemire, Alexis Légaré and Ronald Yang

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jean-François, Ronald, Alexis, Cédric, Benoit and Maxim are gladiators of modern times. From the strongman to the top-class bodybuilder, to the veteran who has become a trainer, they all share the same definition and obsession with overcoming their limitations. They are waiting for the next competition, working hard in the gym and following extreme diets.

Reviews

