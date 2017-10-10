Jean-François, Ronald, Alexis, Cédric, Benoit and Maxim are gladiators of modern times. From the strongman to the top-class bodybuilder, to the veteran who has become a trainer, they all share the same definition and obsession with overcoming their limitations. They are waiting for the next competition, working hard in the gym and following extreme diets.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Skin So Soft
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Skin So Soft
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Skin So Soft
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Skin So Soft
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Skin So Soft
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
A Skin So Soft