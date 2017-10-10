Walk With Me follows a community of Zen Buddhist monks and nuns who have dedicated their lives to mastering the art of mindfulness with their world-famous teacher Thich Nhat Hanh. Filmed over three years in France and the USA, this intimate and meditative film travels deep inside a world that seems far from our everyday, and reveals how the monastics transform suffering in themselves and in others through their deep enquiry into the nature of existence, suffering, and their true selves.
