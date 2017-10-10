* × Change Settings

Walk with Me

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th October 2017
new Walk with Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marc J. Francis and Max Pugh

Written by:

Marc J. Francis and Max Pugh

Produced by:

Max Pugh

Starring:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Thich Nhát Hanh, Brother Pháp De, Brother Pháp Dung, Brother Pháp Huu and Sister Chân Không

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Walk With Me follows a community of Zen Buddhist monks and nuns who have dedicated their lives to mastering the art of mindfulness with their world-famous teacher Thich Nhat Hanh. Filmed over three years in France and the USA, this intimate and meditative film travels deep inside a world that seems far from our everyday, and reveals how the monastics transform suffering in themselves and in others through their deep enquiry into the nature of existence, suffering, and their true selves.

Walk with Me Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

