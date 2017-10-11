* × Change Settings

Kodi Veeran

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 18th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Kodi Veeran poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 18th October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

M. Muthaiya

Written by:

M. Muthaiya

Produced by:

M. Sasikumar

Starring:

M. Sasikumar, Mahima Nambiar, Sanusha, Bala Saravanan and Poorna

Genres:

Action, Drama, Family

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Kodi Veeran Cast

M. Sasikumar

M. Sasikumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kodi Veeran

Mahima Nambiar

Mahima Nambiar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kodi Veeran

Sanusha

Sanusha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kodi Veeran

Bala Saravanan

Bala Saravanan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kodi Veeran

Poorna

Poorna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kodi Veeran

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:05 11th October 2017