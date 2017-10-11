* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Strad Style

DocHouse Release Date

Wednesday 18th October 2017
new Strad Style poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Stefan Avalos

Written by:

Stefan Avalos

Produced by:

Stefan Avalos and Suzan Ortmeier

Starring:

Daniel Houck, Razvan Stoica, David Campbell, Mary Houck and Rodger Stearns

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young hillbilly from Ohio meets a famous European concert violinist over the internet and convinces him that he can make a perfect copy of the most famous violin that ever existed - even though he has no formal training in violin making and has never even seen the actual violin. Fighting time, poverty and himself, he attempts to deliver on his brash promise in time for an important concert.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Strad Style.

Strad Style Cast

Daniel Houck

Daniel Houck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strad Style

Razvan Stoica

Razvan Stoica headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strad Style

David Campbell

David Campbell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strad Style

Mary Houck

Mary Houck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strad Style

Rodger Stearns

Rodger Stearns headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Strad Style

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:05 11th October 2017