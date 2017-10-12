* × Change Settings

Fan

7.2 / 35048 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Fan poster
Contains moderate violence and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Maneesh Sharma

Written by:

Maneesh Sharma, Habib Faisal and Sharat Katariya

Produced by:

Aditya Chopra

Starring:

Shah Rukh Khan, Sayani Gupta, Atul Sharma, Zachary Coffin, Puja Panchkoty and Taher Shabbir

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a world of labels it's easy to forget who made sportsmen, pop singers and matinee idols into stars, superstars and megastars - the fans. Every fan has their own personal relationship with their hero - it's almost a Love Story. Fan is the story of Gaurav a young man, 20 something, whose world revolves around the mega movie star Aryan Khanna or God as he refers to him. From the by lanes of Delhi, young Gaurav embarks on a journey to the city of dreams, Mumbai, in order to wish his God on his birthday. After all, he is Aryan's biggest fan and even has a striking resemblance to him - how difficult could it be for the world biggest fan to get an audience with the world's biggest Star. When things don't go according to plan, Gaurav's love and passion for his God turns in to a dangerous obsession that crosses the fine line. In an edge of the seat thriller, Fan will peel away at both Gaurav and Aryan's personalities and characters as the two men discover.

Reviews

Fan Cast

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

2 November 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fan

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fan

Atul Sharma

Atul Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fan

Zachary Coffin

Zachary Coffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fan

Puja Panchkoty

Puja Panchkoty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fan

Taher Shabbir

Taher Shabbir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fan

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:03 12th October 2017