Lek and the Dogs Ivan and the Dogs

5.6 / 9 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Lek and the Dogs poster
Contains disturbing scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 8th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 29th June 2018.

Directed by:

Andrew Kotting

Written by:

Hattie Naylor

Produced by:

Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter

Starring:

Xavier Tchili

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Award winning artist and filmmaker Andrew Kotting adapts Hattie Naylor's curriculum, award-winning play, Ivan and the Dogs, for cinema. Based on the extraordinary true story of Ivan Mishukov, who walked out of his Moscow apartment at the age of four and spent two years living on the city streets where he was adopted by a pack of wild dogs. In the recession-ravaged city, the human world is dominated by deprivation and violence. When social breakdown from extremes of impoverishment, cruelty and selfishness starts to set in, a homeless child's only hope is to turn to feral dogs for company, protection and warmth. This spellbinding story of survival and need conjures the streets of Moscow in the 1990s through the eyes of a child. With innocence and fear, Ivan's perceptions of the world are beautifully described, from the acute awareness of hunger and fear, to the innocent understanding of chemical abuse in the 'empty eyes' of children and the ridiculed 'Bombzi.

Reviews

Lek and the Dogs Cast

Xavier Tchili

Xavier Tchili headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lek and the Dogs

