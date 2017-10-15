* × Change Settings

The Day My Father Became a Bush Toen mijn vader een struik werd

8.7 / 36 votes

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 15th October 2017
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Nicole van Kilsdonk

Written by:

Maureen Versprille and Nicole van Kilsdonk

Produced by:

Joost de Vries, Eva Eisenloeffel, Sinisa Juricic, Tomas Leyers, Leontine Petit, Dries Phlypo and Fleur Winters

Starring:

Celeste Holsheimer, Matsen Montsma, Anneke Blok, Leny Breederveld, Noortje Herlaar and Jef Hoogmartens

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Family, War

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Before Toda's father became a bush, he was a pastry chef. Everyday he would rise before dawn to make many kinds of pastries and cakes. Then, one day, everything changes. War breaks out in the south and Toda's father has to defend his country. Toda is sent to stay with her mother, who lives in a neighboring land - not a simple journey in wartime. But Toda is a plucky girl who doesn't give up easily; she is determined to find her mother. An adventurous story with laughs, thrills and emotion.

The Day My Father Became a Bush Cast

Celeste Holsheimer

Matsen Montsma

Anneke Blok

Leny Breederveld

Noortje Herlaar

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Jef Hoogmartens

Height:

Unknown

