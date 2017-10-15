Before Toda's father became a bush, he was a pastry chef. Everyday he would rise before dawn to make many kinds of pastries and cakes. Then, one day, everything changes. War breaks out in the south and Toda's father has to defend his country. Toda is sent to stay with her mother, who lives in a neighboring land - not a simple journey in wartime. But Toda is a plucky girl who doesn't give up easily; she is determined to find her mother. An adventurous story with laughs, thrills and emotion.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Day My Father Became a Bush
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Day My Father Became a Bush
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Quality TimeThe Day My Father Became a Bush
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Day My Father Became a Bush
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Day My Father Became a Bush
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Day My Father Became a Bush