Movie Synopsis:

Borley Rectory is an animated documentary chronicling what came to be known as 'The most haunted house in England'. The legends attached to the rectory at Borley and famed paranormal investigator Harry Price's subsequent investigations of them, caught the public's imagination during the late 20's in time becoming one of the world's most notorious ghost stories. Borley Rectory will examine the legend, the controversial investigations and a ghost story that may well reveal more about what might have been missing from Borley rather than what might have been invading it.