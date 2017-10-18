* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Borley Rectory

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Borley Rectory poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 20th October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Ashley Thorpe

Written by:

Ashley Thorpe

Produced by:

Tom Atkinson

Starring:

Jonathan Rigby, Reece Shearsmith, Annabel Bates, Claire Louise Amias, Julian Sands and Nicholas Vince

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Borley Rectory is an animated documentary chronicling what came to be known as 'The most haunted house in England'. The legends attached to the rectory at Borley and famed paranormal investigator Harry Price's subsequent investigations of them, caught the public's imagination during the late 20's in time becoming one of the world's most notorious ghost stories. Borley Rectory will examine the legend, the controversial investigations and a ghost story that may well reveal more about what might have been missing from Borley rather than what might have been invading it.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Borley Rectory is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Borley Rectory.

Borley Rectory Cast

Jonathan Rigby

Jonathan Rigby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Borley Rectory

Reece Shearsmith

Reece Shearsmith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Borley Rectory

Annabel Bates

Annabel Bates headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Borley Rectory

Claire Louise Amias

Claire Louise Amias headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Borley Rectory

Julian Sands

Julian Sands headshot

Date of Birth:

4 January 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walk Like a PantherBorley Rectory

Nicholas Vince

Nicholas Vince headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Borley Rectory

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 18th October 2017