Rescue Under Fire Zona hostil

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017
Directed by:

Adolfo Martínez Pérez

Written by:

Luis Arranz and Andrés M. Koppel

Starring:

Ariadna Gil, Raúl Mérida, Roberto Álamo, Antonio Garrido, Ingrid García Jonsson and Jacobo Dicenta

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller, War

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The crew of a medical helicopter suffers an accident when helping a joint force of USA and United Nations troops under Spanish command division in Afghanistan. The Spanish army has only one night to organize the rescue of the crew and injured, but what seems routine turns into hell once they receive the order to rescue the helicopter as well. Things only get worse when during the night a huge concentration of Talibans begin surrounding them.

Reviews

