Kékszakállú

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st October 2017
Directed by:

Gastón Solnicki

Produced by:

Dante Choi, Iván Eibuszyc, Ezequiel Endelman, Ilse Hughan, Guillermo Navone, Jonathan Perel, Matthew Porterfield, Martín Rejtman, Gastón Solnicki and Fernando Trocca

Starring:

Laila Maltz, Lara Tarlowski, Katia Szechtman, Denise Groesman, Pedro Trocca and Natali Maltz

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kékszakállú is an unconventional portrayal of several young women witnessed in immersive yet indeterminate states: within their bodies, among their friends and lovers, and ultimately in a culture of economic and spiritual recession. The torpor of boredom and privilege is undercut by the vicissitudes of Argentina's economic malaise, forcing the offspring of a vanishing upper class to extricate themselves from the props of familial privilege. The film presents a documentary-like exposure of the quotidian while extending possibilities for redemption among this brood of the weary. Obliquely inspired by Bela Bartok's sole opera, Kékszakállú radically transposes the portent of Bluebeard's Castle into something far less recognizable: a tale of generational inertia, situated between the alternating and precisely rendered tableaux of work and repose in Buenos Aires and Punta del Este.

