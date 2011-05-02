* × Change Settings

Love, Cecil

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st October 2017
new Love, Cecil poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Produced by:

John Northrup and Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Starring:

Cecil Beaton, Hamish Bowles, Leslie Caron, Rupert Everett, David Hockney and Isaac Mizrahi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Love, Cecil is the fascinating documentary about Sir Cecil Walter Hardy Beaton CBE, the fashion, portrait and war photographer, diarist, painter, interior designer and an Academy Award-winning stage and costume designer for films and the theatre. Throughout his illustrious career he rubbed shoulders with the biggest stars and the Queen herself. Filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland tells the story of Beaton's 70-year career, using archive interviews with those closest as well as some at odds with him, all interspersed with readings of Beaton's diaries by Rupert Everett. The film offers thoughtful and gorgeous reflections of his life, with much of the story told through artists and models and filmmakers who have felt his influence.

Reviews

Love, Cecil Cast

Cecil Beaton

Cecil Beaton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Hamish Bowles

Hamish Bowles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Leslie Caron

Leslie Caron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1½" (1.56 m)

Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

David Hockney

David Hockney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 06:55 18th October 2017