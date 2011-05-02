Movie Synopsis:

Love, Cecil is the fascinating documentary about Sir Cecil Walter Hardy Beaton CBE, the fashion, portrait and war photographer, diarist, painter, interior designer and an Academy Award-winning stage and costume designer for films and the theatre. Throughout his illustrious career he rubbed shoulders with the biggest stars and the Queen herself. Filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland tells the story of Beaton's 70-year career, using archive interviews with those closest as well as some at odds with him, all interspersed with readings of Beaton's diaries by Rupert Everett. The film offers thoughtful and gorgeous reflections of his life, with much of the story told through artists and models and filmmakers who have felt his influence.