* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Reset

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st October 2017
new Reset poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London East Asia Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Hong-Seung Yoon

Starring:

Mi Yang, Wallace Huo, Shih-Chieh King, Chang Liu, Yihan Zhang and Lidan Wang

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story revolves around Xia Tian, a single mother and an associate researcher whose life's work is a machine that can allow people to return to the past. However, upon the completion of the machine, her son, Dou Dou, gets kidnapped and is held ransom in exchange for it. The only way she can save her son is by using the machine to travel an hour and fifty minutes back in time to prevent the kidnapping.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Reset.

Reset Cast

Mi Yang

Mi Yang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Reset

Wallace Huo

Wallace Huo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Our Time Will ComeReset

Shih-Chieh King

Shih-Chieh King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Big Fish & BegoniaReset

Chang Liu

Chang Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Reset

Yihan Zhang

Yihan Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Reset

Lidan Wang

Lidan Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Reset

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 18th October 2017