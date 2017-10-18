* × Change Settings

Tonight She Comes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st October 2017
Directed by:

Matt Stuertz

Written by:

Matt Stuertz

Produced by:

Chris Benson, Matt Stuertz and Jamison Sweet

Starring:

Jenna McDonald, Larissa White, Dal Nicole, Frankie Ray, Adam Hartley and Brock Russell

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a girl goes missing, two of her friends and a mysterious set of strangers find themselves drawn to the cabin in the woods where she disappeared. They will laugh, they will drink, they will kiss, they will make love, and THEY MUST ALL DIE.

Reviews

Tonight She Comes Cast

Jenna McDonald

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight She Comes

Larissa White

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight She Comes

Dal Nicole

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight She Comes

Frankie Ray

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight She Comes

Adam Hartley

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight She Comes

Brock Russell

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tonight She Comes

