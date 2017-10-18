* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Creep 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Creep 2 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 22nd October 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Patrick Brice

Written by:

Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass

Produced by:

Carolyn Craddock

Starring:

Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Patrick Brice, Desiree Akhavan, Caveh Zahedi and Kyle Field

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sara, a video artist whose primary focus is creating intimacy with lonely men. After finding an ad online for "video work" she thinks she may have found the subject of her dreams. She drives to a remote house in the forest and meets a man claiming to be a serial killer. Unable to resist the chance to create a truly shocking piece of art, she agrees to spend the day with him. However, as the day goes on she discovers she may have dug herself into a hole she can't escape.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Creep 2 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Creep 2.

Creep 2 Cast

Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

TullyCreep 2

Karan Soni

Karan Soni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Creep 2

Patrick Brice

Patrick Brice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6" (1.98 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Creep 2

Desiree Akhavan

Desiree Akhavan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Creep 2

Caveh Zahedi

Caveh Zahedi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Creep 2

Kyle Field

Kyle Field headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Creep 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 18th October 2017