Movie Synopsis:

Sara, a video artist whose primary focus is creating intimacy with lonely men. After finding an ad online for "video work" she thinks she may have found the subject of her dreams. She drives to a remote house in the forest and meets a man claiming to be a serial killer. Unable to resist the chance to create a truly shocking piece of art, she agrees to spend the day with him. However, as the day goes on she discovers she may have dug herself into a hole she can't escape.