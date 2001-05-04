* × Change Settings

Goodbye Berlin Tschick

Discovery Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd October 2017
new Goodbye Berlin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At Discovery Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Fatih Akin

Written by:

Wolfgang Herrndorf, Lars Hubrich, Fatih Akin and Hark Bohm

Produced by:

Kalle Friz, Susa Kusche and Marco Mehlitz

Starring:

Tristan Göbel, Aniya Wendel, Justina Humpf, Paul Busche, Jerome Hirthammer and Max Kluge

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With the birthday party of the most beautiful girl in the whole class coming in less than three weeks and the beginning of the summer holidays, Maik, a diffident 14-year-old teenager, has definitely a lot on his mind. To make matters worse, Maik's mother, a caring but alcoholic tennis nut, is in-and-out of the beauty farm aka the rehab facility, and his father, who is a real estate developer, is simply indifferent. Under those circumstances, the unexpected arrival of a new classmate, Tschick, will create quite a stir when the two class rejects will boldly decide to hit the road in an old "borrowed" light blue Lada, going from uncool to cool in a split second. As they set off on an unforgettable joyride in East Germany's great outdoors, without a cell phone or a map, the boys will learn about self-confidence, mutual friendship and the excitement of youthful love, in what will be, hands down, the best summer ever.

Reviews

Goodbye Berlin Cast

Tristan Göbel

Tristan Göbel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

Aniya Wendel

Aniya Wendel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Justina Humpf

Justina Humpf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Paul Busche

Paul Busche headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 0¼" (1.53 m)

Jerome Hirthammer

Jerome Hirthammer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Max Kluge

Max Kluge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 0¾" (1.54 m)

