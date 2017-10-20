* × Change Settings

Cingöz Recai

5.8 / 685 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Cingöz Recai poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th October 2017.

Directed by:

Onur Ünlü

Written by:

Pinar Bulut and Kerem Deren

Produced by:

Hayri Aslan

Starring:

Kenan Imirzalioglu, Haluk Bilginer, Meryem Uzerli, Musa Uzunlar, Fatih Artman and Algi Eke

Genres:

Comedy, Crime

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cingoz Recai, a thief with a big heart, comes back for a new heist years later. He decides not to pull the job with his regular crew. Instead, he gets involved with a shady gang and starts to impersonate different people only to rob the house of a tech savvy. His secret objective is to reach his enemy Phantom, who he has been holding a grudge against for a long time. But the badass chief inspector Mehmet Riza has no intention of letting Recai out of his sight.

Reviews

Cingöz Recai Cast

Kenan Imirzalioglu

Kenan Imirzalioglu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cingöz Recai

Haluk Bilginer

Haluk Bilginer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cingöz Recai

Meryem Uzerli

Meryem Uzerli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cingöz Recai

Musa Uzunlar

Musa Uzunlar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cingöz Recai

Fatih Artman

Fatih Artman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cingöz Recai

Algi Eke

Algi Eke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cingöz Recai

