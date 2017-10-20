* × Change Settings

Dangar Doctor Jelly

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Dangar Doctor Jelly poster
Contains mild bad language and innuendo. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th October 2017.

Directed by:

Atharv Baluja

Starring:

Ravinder Grewal, BN Sharma and Geet

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jarnal Singh ak.a Jelly is an animal lover, a veterinary doctor who is in love with Retd. Brigadier Meghnath Sharma's daughter Pushpa. Meghnath Sharma is an orthodox, strict and stubborn man who hates animals from the bottom of his heart. He can go to any end to demean someone who doesn't agree with his views.

When Meghnath finds out that his daughter loves a boy he disowns her immediately. Later, Jelly and Pushpa get married but the marriage doesn't turn out to be as expected. Their marriage is in shackles and both fight with each other to no end. Pushpa is very depressed and misses her family. The only way out for Jelly to repair his deteriorating marriage is to win the heart of his animal-hating father- in-law Meghnath Sharma.

Reviews

Dangar Doctor Jelly Cast

Ravinder Grewal

Ravinder Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangar Doctor Jelly

BN Sharma

BN Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangar Doctor Jelly

Geet

Geet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dangar Doctor Jelly

