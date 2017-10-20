Dangar Doctor Jelly

Movie Synopsis:

Jarnal Singh ak.a Jelly is an animal lover, a veterinary doctor who is in love with Retd. Brigadier Meghnath Sharma's daughter Pushpa. Meghnath Sharma is an orthodox, strict and stubborn man who hates animals from the bottom of his heart. He can go to any end to demean someone who doesn't agree with his views.



When Meghnath finds out that his daughter loves a boy he disowns her immediately. Later, Jelly and Pushpa get married but the marriage doesn't turn out to be as expected. Their marriage is in shackles and both fight with each other to no end. Pushpa is very depressed and misses her family. The only way out for Jelly to repair his deteriorating marriage is to win the heart of his animal-hating father- in-law Meghnath Sharma.