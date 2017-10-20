* × Change Settings

Ilk Öpücük

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Ilk Öpücük poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th October 2017.

Directed by:

Murat Onbul

Written by:

Çaglar Yurt

Starring:

Murat Yildirim, Ozge Gurel, Cezmi Baskin, Hakan Akin, Sadi Celil Cengiz and Birsen Dürülü

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hakan is a young womaniser who has problems about commmiting to a women. He lives short tempereted relationships with the tourists who come to the coast where he lives.

Everything changes one day as he sees Bahar and he falls in love with her, but he'll soon find out she has a disease which is very rare: she can't remember anything happens because of an accident she had.

Ilk Öpücük Cast

Murat Yildirim

Murat Yildirim headshot

Date of Birth:

13 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Ozge Gurel

Ozge Gurel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Cezmi Baskin

Cezmi Baskin headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Hakan Akin

Hakan Akin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sadi Celil Cengiz

Sadi Celil Cengiz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Birsen Dürülü

Birsen Dürülü headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

