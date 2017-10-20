* × Change Settings

The New Fire

Unrated

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017
Official Site:

newfiremovie.com

Directed by:

David Schumacher

Produced by:

David Schumacher and Derek Wiesehahn

Starring:

Jeffrey Sachs, James Hansen, Ken Caldeira, Leslie Dewan and Jacob DeWitte

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As the effects of climate change become more and more apparent, a new generation of nuclear engineers is on the rise, hoping to help solve this greatest environmental challenge humanity has ever faced. The New Fire is a documentary by Emmy-winning director David Schumacher, which provides a timely perspective on addressing climate change and global development. Nuclear energy has been vilified in much of the environmental community, yet the next-generation reactors currently in development may actually be the key to avoiding climate catastrophe..

