* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Special Lady

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 22nd October 2017
new A Special Lady poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when A Special Lady is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Lee An-kyu

Starring:

Kim Hye-soo, Lee Seon-gyun, Kim Min-suk and Kwon Yool

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hyun-jung, a used-to-be prostitute, is now the number two of the gang which turns into a leading enterprise. Sang-hoon who has been picked up by Hyun-jung, becomes the top killer in the gang. Hyun-jung is the reason why he bears all the dirty works in the underworld. Dae-sik, a fierce prosecutor, gets caught in a trap by Hyun-jung and is now forced to help to build up the gang's business, but seeks for the revenge. Meanwhile, the fatal weakness of Hyun-jung, the existence of her hidden son who she secretly gave birth in a prison, is revealed. The boy immediately becomes the target for every opponent including Sang-hoon. Blinded by jealousy, Sang-hoon plans to demolish the gang and negotiates with Dae-sik. Hyun-jung now starts the lonely fight to protect her son, who doesn't even know his mother's existence...

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Special Lady.

A Special Lady Cast

Kim Hye-soo

Kim Hye-soo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Special Lady

Lee Seon-gyun

Lee Seon-gyun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Special Lady

Kim Min-suk

Kim Min-suk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Special Lady

Kwon Yool

Kwon Yool headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Special Lady

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:58 20th October 2017