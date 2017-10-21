* × Change Settings

Wild Goose Lodge

8.1 / 20 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
new Wild Goose Lodge poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Paul Macardle and William P. Martin

Produced by:

Paul Macardle, William P. Martin and Kira Willoughby

Starring:

Dave Duffy, Tom Muckian, Deirdre Rice, Naseen Morgan, John Connors and Finbar Furey

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Wild Goose Lodge is the historical true story of the Lynch Family, the Irish Ribbonmen and British who occupied the Irish territory in 1816. With the bicentennial of the burning of Wild Goose Lodge and the centennial of Michael Collins and the Rising upcoming, this historical feature is rich in Irish culture and explanation of some interesting history. Shot entirely in Ireland, the production value and cinematography on this film is truly award winning. Logline: The Lynch Family try to defend themselves against the British and their own Irish heritage when their home is broken into by local villagers and a report of the break in leads to the hanging of the culprits by the British magistrate, much to the surprise of the Lynch family and the local Irish neighbors. The local Ribbonmen vow revenge again Lynch, while the town priest tries to maintain peace within the village.

Reviews

Wild Goose Lodge Cast

Last update was at 17:46 21st October 2017