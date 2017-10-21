Movie Synopsis:

Wild Goose Lodge is the historical true story of the Lynch Family, the Irish Ribbonmen and British who occupied the Irish territory in 1816. With the bicentennial of the burning of Wild Goose Lodge and the centennial of Michael Collins and the Rising upcoming, this historical feature is rich in Irish culture and explanation of some interesting history. Shot entirely in Ireland, the production value and cinematography on this film is truly award winning. Logline: The Lynch Family try to defend themselves against the British and their own Irish heritage when their home is broken into by local villagers and a report of the break in leads to the hanging of the culprits by the British magistrate, much to the surprise of the Lynch family and the local Irish neighbors. The local Ribbonmen vow revenge again Lynch, while the town priest tries to maintain peace within the village.