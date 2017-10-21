* × Change Settings

Bhoy Intsik

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Monday 23rd October 2017
new Bhoy Intsik poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London East Asia Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Joel Lamangan

Written by:

Ronald Carballo

Produced by:

Ferdinand Lapuz

Starring:

RS Francisco, Ronwaldo Martin, Jeric Raval, Jim Pebanco, Mike Lloren and Elora Españo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two small-time felons with disparate personas cross paths: One's a principled tough gay; the other is a scheming, street-smart teenager. Together, they get caught up in a string of petty exploits while managing to forge a stronger bond. Can they survive the ordeal? Written by anonymous.

Bhoy Intsik Cast

