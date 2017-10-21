* × Change Settings

Gauguin Gauguin - Voyage de Tahiti

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Directed by:

Edouard Deluc

Written by:

Edouard Deluc, Etienne Comar, Thomas Lilti, Sarah Kaminsky and Paul Gauguin

Produced by:

Bruno Levy

Starring:

Vincent Cassel, Tuheï Adams, Malik Zidi, Pua-Taï Hikutini, Pernille Bergendorff and Marc Barbé

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Paul Gauguin feels smothered by the atmosphere prevailing in Paris in the year 1891. Around him, everything is so artificial and conventional: he needs authenticity to renew his art. Failing to convince his wife Mette and his five children to follow him to Paradise Lost, he sets out for Tahiti alone. Once there, he chooses to settle down in Mataiera, a village far away from Papeete, installing himself in a native-made hut. He soon starts working passionately, painting and carving in a style close to the primitive art specific to the island. During his two-year stay the artist will experience poverty, cardiac problems and other displeasures but also happiness in the arms of Tehura, a beautiful young native girl.

Reviews

