* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Padmavati

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
Padmavati poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 1st December 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Written by:

Prakash Kapadia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Produced by:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shobha Sant

Starring:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad

Genres:

Drama, History, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

3 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rani Padmavati (aka Padmini) is said to be one of the most beautiful women to ever exist. This real life story is epitome of Love and sacrifice between Rajput Queen Padmavati and Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler of Mewar. Their perfect life took unfortunate turn when Allauddin Khilji's lustful eyes gazed upon Queen Padmavati. Alauddin Khilji is known as one of the most brutal rulers of the Khilji dynasty, who ascended the throne by killing his father-in-law, his brother-in-laws and their uncles. He was known for attacking states, only for their land and women. And, the motive behind the attack on Mewar was none other than royal Rani Padmavati. Chittorgarh fort, today, stands as an epitome of the true Rajputana spirit, loyalty, fidelity and bravery and a symbol of women power.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Padmavati is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Padmavati.

Padmavati Cast

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Padmavati

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Padmavati

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Padmavati

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Padmavati

Raza Murad

Raza Murad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Padmavati

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:25 12th November 2017