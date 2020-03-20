* × Change Settings

Trolls World Tour Trolls 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th April 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2020
?
Trolls World Tour poster
Contains very mild threat, rude humour and language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.dreamworks.com

Directed by:

Walt Dohrn and David P Smith

Written by:

Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Wallace Wolodarsky, Maya Forbes and Elizabeth Tippet

Produced by:

Kelly Cooney

Starring:

Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Karan Soni, James Corden, Sam Rockwell, Jamie Dornan, Ozzy Osbourne, George Clinton, Kenan Thompson and Gwen Stefani

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash, wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends, set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.

Reviews

Trolls World Tour Cast

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World Tour

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake headshot

Date of Birth:

31 January 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World Tour

Karan Soni

Karan Soni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World Tour

James Corden

James Corden headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World TourPeter Rabbit 2CinderellaSuperintelligence

Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World TourThe One and Only Ivan

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan headshot

Date of Birth:

1 May 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World TourBarb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World Tour

George Clinton

George Clinton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World Tour

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World TourClifford the Big Red Dog

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Trolls World Tour

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:32 20th March 2020