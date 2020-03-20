Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash, wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends, set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.
9 August 1985
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Trolls World Tour
31 January 1981
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Trolls World Tour
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Trolls World Tour
22 August 1978
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Trolls World TourPeter Rabbit 2CinderellaSuperintelligence
5 November 1968
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Trolls World TourThe One and Only Ivan
1 May 1982
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Trolls World TourBarb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
3 December 1948
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Trolls World Tour
22 July 1941
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Trolls World Tour
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Trolls World TourClifford the Big Red Dog
3 October 1969
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Trolls World Tour