This ground-breaking documentary follows Professor Amelia Oldfield as she revisits ten families who received music therapy from her over fifteen years ago, and explores the impact of the therapy on the life trajectories of young people with autism. Mixing archive footage from the original research, recordings of the sessions with Amelia Oldfield and the families, and specially shot interviews with Anglia Ruskin University music therapists, Operation Syncopation offers an unprecedented window into the work of the music therapist and the development of ways for parent and child to communicate.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Operation Syncopation
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Operation Syncopation
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Operation Syncopation