Operation Syncopation

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 23rd October 2017
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Maxim Thompson

Starring:

Amelia Oldfield, Emma Davies and Dawn Loombe

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This ground-breaking documentary follows Professor Amelia Oldfield as she revisits ten families who received music therapy from her over fifteen years ago, and explores the impact of the therapy on the life trajectories of young people with autism. Mixing archive footage from the original research, recordings of the sessions with Amelia Oldfield and the families, and specially shot interviews with Anglia Ruskin University music therapists, Operation Syncopation offers an unprecedented window into the work of the music therapist and the development of ways for parent and child to communicate.

Reviews

Operation Syncopation Cast

