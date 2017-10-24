* × Change Settings

In the Same Boat

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 24th October 2017
In the Same Boat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rudy Gnutti

Written by:

Rudy Gnutti, Francisco Mir and Bernat Udina

Produced by:

Joan Bosch, Rudy Gnutti and Pere Portabella

Starring:

Zygmunt Bauman, Alex Brendemühl, Nick Hanauer, Serge Latouche and Pepe Mujica

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Director Rudy Gnutti analyses the effects of globalisation with the participation of important world figures like sociologist Zygmunt Bauman, the ex-President of Uruguay José Mújica, and economists Mauro Gallegati and Tony Atkinson amongst others. Produced by Pere Portabella, famous for his avant-garde cinema and his political documentaries, the film skillfully combines the opinions of the men on the street with the expert analysis of specialists. Some harsh truths are described, but there is also room for hope, it is in our hands.

Reviews

In the Same Boat Cast

Zygmunt Bauman

Zygmunt Bauman headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alex Brendemühl

Alex Brendemühl headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nick Hanauer

Nick Hanauer headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Serge Latouche

Serge Latouche headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pepe Mujica

Pepe Mujica headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

