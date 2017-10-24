Director Rudy Gnutti analyses the effects of globalisation with the participation of important world figures like sociologist Zygmunt Bauman, the ex-President of Uruguay José Mújica, and economists Mauro Gallegati and Tony Atkinson amongst others. Produced by Pere Portabella, famous for his avant-garde cinema and his political documentaries, the film skillfully combines the opinions of the men on the street with the expert analysis of specialists. Some harsh truths are described, but there is also room for hope, it is in our hands.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Same Boat
27 November 1972
Unknown
Unknown
In the Same Boat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Same Boat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Same Boat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Same Boat