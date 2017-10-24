* × Change Settings

The End

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 24th October 2017
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kyu-hwan Jeon

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A fantasy based on the explosion of the built-up anger of a man on the verge of losing his job who finds his wife when he returns home. It deals with how an ordinary man can change into a completely different person by a series of traumatic events.

Reviews

Last update was at 19:01 24th October 2017