The Way Station Dao cua dan ngu cu

London East Asia Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 24th October 2017
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Anh Hong

Written by:

Do Phuoc Tien

Starring:

Hoang Phuc Nguyen, Ngoc Hiep Nguyen, Hong Phuoc Pham, Ngoc Thanh Tam and Nhan Phuc Vinh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Vietnamese

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Phuoc wanders aimlessly and stops at the restaurant Dem Trang owned by the boss. Slowly, Phuoc realises the lives of the people who work in this restaurant - this family. Sharing the living space and working life with Phuoc is Ahmed and Mien. In the crumbling space of the restaurant, there is also Xiem Hoa - the pretend wife of the boss, and a beautiful woman named Chu - the boss's daughter. Phuoc arrives, makes friends with Mien and Chu. Jealousy, payback, and violence between Mien and Phuoc take place in their little love triangle. The boss finally finds out about his daughter's secret sex life with the workers. The imperious father does an unexpected thing.

Reviews

